T20 World Cup 2021: Varun Chakravarthy Misses Afghanistan Clash With Left-calf Muscle Injury

Injury-prone mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness issues cropped up as he was ruled out of India’s T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan here on Wednesday. “Varun Chakravarthy has a left calf issue. He was not available for selection for this game," a BCCI media statement said.

Chakravarthy failed to get a single wicket in the two games that he played and had the injury not cropped up, he was supposed to be benched as neither Pakistan nor New Zealand did have any problem in facing him.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played an international game in June in the World Test Championship, finally got a game after nearly four and half months.

In fact, Ashwin is playing a white-ball game after four years, having last donned the blue jersey in the West Indies back in 2017.

India need to win their final three matches handsomely to remain alive in the race for the semi-finals.

“We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket," Kohli said at the toss. “We know we haven’t played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it’s not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board."

