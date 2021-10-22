T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli & Co Have Fun Shooting Session Ahead Of Clash Against Pakistan - WATCH

A little bit of camera looks and more of a fun time – that would describe Team India’s shooting session ahead of their first game against Pakistan, at the T20 World Cup 2021. The men-in-blue are gearing up for their campaign opener, which will be played on Sunday in Dubai. Before getting into the much-anticipated contest, Virat Kohli & Co had a fun time shooting for their jersey sponsors MPL Sports.

On Friday, the BCCI shared a video on its social media handles in which the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul could be seen posing in front of the camera. Team India’s kit for the T20 World Cup was officially launched on October 13. The players donned the new outfit in the warm-up games against England and Australia earlier this week.

“A bit of shooting fun with the boys to make your day brighter. Team India in the #BillionCheersJersey is a vibe!": the caption of the video read.

After defeating England and Australia comprehensively in the practice matches, India are now set to square off against Pakistan. Both teams will face each other after a span of more than two years.

The last time they met in match no. 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, that was held in Old Trafford, Manchester. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma had slammed 140 runs off 113 balls while Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Vijay Shankar scalped 2 wickets apiece as India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method).

Just like the 50-over world cup, Pakistan are yet to register a victory against India in the T20I World Championships. The men-in-blue hold a record of 5-0 in six editions of the tournament.

