T20 World Cup 2021: Virender Sehwag Predicts Afghanistan Batter Will Land an IPL Contract

Najibullah Zadran had a fine T20 World Cup wherein he finished as Afghanistan‘s leading run-getter having made 172 from five innings including two fifties. Zadran scored at a healthy strike-rate of 135.43 and looked at ease against the top bowlers in Afghanistan’s group that included the likes of India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

India batting legend Virender Sehwag, who has seen Zadran from close quarters having played alongside him in the same in Abu Dhabi T10 League, reckons that by next season, the Afghan batter could be seen smashing bowlers in the Indian Premier League.

“I have seen him in T10 league. He can handle spin and pace with equal ease and I think an IPL contract isn’t far away," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz live.

Zadran gave another example of his batting prowess on Sunday afternoon when the top-scored against New Zealand with an entertaining 73 off 48. He was the only batter from his team to log a significant total with Gulbadin Naib’s 15 being the next best as Afghanistan managed 124/8 in 20 overs.

“It looked like he was batting on a different pitch. He negotiated the spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner well. And even in James Neesham’s first over, he smashed a couple of boundaries," said Sehwag.

Afghanistan finished their T20 WC campaign on a losing note with New Zealand becoming the fourth team to make the semis.

Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi said the the batters didn’t finish well and they were 30 runs short.

“It was our plan to bat first and put a decent total on the board. We didn’t start well, early wickets slowed us down, we built partnerships but didn’t we finish well. We were 30 runs short on this pitch. We were eyeing 145-160, that would have been a decent total. Our bowling is strong, but we didn’t get a good total. The pitch wasn’t helpful too," said Nabi,

“We tried our best and bowled really well in this game. We have a lot of experience playing in the UAE, we played good cricket and we take a lot of positives from this tournament. Hopefully we work on our mistakes and do better in the upcoming matches," he added.

