Rahul Chahar cleaned up Glen Maxwell in the second warm up thanks to some solid advice from Virat Kohli. The 22-year-old was hit for a boundary when the skipper, who was rested, came out running and joined the bowler in the middle. The conversation did a world of good to a clueless Chahar who saw Maxwell taking out an audacious sweep. By then the ‘Big Show’ was looking really good, but it changed soon after. Chahar bowled three dot balls and then boom, he made Maxwell drag one back to stumps. Here’s how ICC’s Insta post described it:

Chahar has been a bone of contention for Yuzvendra Chahal fans after the spinner was sidelined from the T20 WC squad. Kohli himself has to come out and explain why Chahar was picked over Chahal. “It was a challenging call but we decided to back Rahul Chahar for a reason that he has bowled amazingly well in the last couple of seasons and a guy who bowls with pace," Kohli said at the ICC captain’s press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup. The skipper reiterated that Chahar’s consistency over a period of time was taken into consideration during the selection meeting for picking the team.

“Rahul did really well in Sri Lanka and against England at home as well. He was someone who bowled those difficult overs," he said and then explained the rationale. “We believe getting into the tournament, wickets will be getting slower and slower. Guys who bowl with a lot more pace as you saw in the later stages of the tournament as well, were the ones who were able to trouble the batters and probably not give the ball too much air." These are strengths that make Chahar a wicket-taking candidate, he said.

