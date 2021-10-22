T20 World Cup 2021: We Need to Back Match-Winner Hardik Pandya, Feels Ajinkya Rahane

Team India Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane feels that flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs to be backed by everyone as he has been an impactful player for India in the T20 format. Hardik is going through a rough patch with the bat as he managed to score just 127 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 113.39 in the recently concluded IPL 2021. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder didn’t bowl a single over in the entire UAE leg which put a lot of scanners on his fitness.

In the past couple of years, Hardik didn’t play to his full potential due to the string of injuries. Rahane said that the 28-year-old needs backing especially when he is making a comeback after the injury.

Advertisement

“We need to back Hardik Pandya, especially when he is coming back from the injury. We should always support a player who is making a comeback after the injury. It is easy to talk from the outside, but what that individual is going through, we can’t even feel it," Rahane said on Aaj Tak.

“We all should back him; he has been an impactful player for India in the T20 cricket, has won matches for the country," he added.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Rahane said that Hardik’s role is going to be very crucial in India’s playing XI.

“There will always be outside news, who should play and who shouldn’t. So Hardik’s role is very crucial."

The Indian Test team vice-captain further heaped praise on wicket-keeper batsman and his Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant.

>Also Read: India Can Destroy Pakistan Like a Pack of Cards, Claims Monty Panesar

Rahane called Pant a game-changer for India and said he has levelled up his game.

“Rishabh Pant is a game-changer. We have seen that in the recent past. In this format, he can change the game immediately. He has improved significantly and learned how to take his game one notch above," said Rahane.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here