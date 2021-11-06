T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Stalwarts--Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo--Bow Out Of International Cricket With Fanfare

Two top Windies cricketers—Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo played their last game together as West Indies took on Australia in their last game at the ICC T20 World Cup. Although Gayle hasn’t announced his retirement yet, but his gestures, after he got out for 15 runs, indicates that he might have played his last game for Men in Maroon. he 42-year-old Gayle smashed two sixes before chopping a delivery from Pat Cummins on to his stumps as he walked back with his bat raised and a standing ovation from his players in Abu Dhabi. He was also seen batting wearing his shades which attracted eye balls-nothing new for Universe Boss.

The self-styled “universe boss" has not yet announced his retirement but is unlikely that he will play for the West Indies who have failed to defend their title this edition. Gayle, a left-hand batsman who can bowl off spin, has amassed over 12,000 runs including 27 centuries in white-ball cricket since he made his debut in a one-day international in 1999. He has also played 103 Tests, scoring 7,214 runs at an average of over 42 and a highest of 333. After his innings ended, he went and signed autographs for fans.

>Dwayne Bravo Retires

Meanwhile another popular cricketer from Carribean also played his last match. Dwayne Bravo had already declared that Australia game will be his last. Bravo played T20 cricket across the world, but his West Indies career went overshadowed by his IPL, BBL feats. He made his debut back in 2004 and played for more than 17 years to etch his name in world cricket. “I think the time has come," Bravo said. “I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

“To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage," Bravo said. Bravo, 34, made his international debut in April 2004 in an ODI against England and in the same year, also played his first Test as well. Two years later, he made his T20I debut, a format that suited him the most.

