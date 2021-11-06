T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Stalwarts--Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo--Bow Out Of International Cricket With Fanfare

Two top Windies cricketers—Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo played their last game together as West Indies took on Australia in their last game at the ICC T20 World Cup. Although Gayle hasn’t announced his retirement yet, but his gestures, after he got out for 15 runs, indicates that he might have played his last game for Men in Maroon. he 42-year-old Gayle smashed two sixes before chopping a delivery from Pat Cummins on to his stumps as he walked back with his bat raised and a standing ovation from his players in Abu Dhabi. He was also seen batting wearing his shades which attracted eye balls-nothing new for Universe Boss.
The self-styled “universe boss" has not yet announced his retirement but is unlikely that he will play for the West Indies who have failed to defend their title this edition. Gayle, a left-hand batsman who can bowl off spin, has amassed over 12,000 runs including 27 centuries in white-ball cricket since he made his debut in a one-day international in 1999. He has also played 103 Tests, scoring 7,214 runs at an average of over 42 and a highest of 333. After his innings ended, he went and signed autographs for fans.
>Dwayne Bravo Retires
