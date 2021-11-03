T20 World Cup 2021: 'Whole India is Behind You'-Stump Mic Catches Scotland Wicket Keeper's Cheeky Remark

A lot of Indian fans are glued to their TV sets as New Zealand take on Scotland. A win for Scotland certainly boosts India’s chances who still got three games left in their kitty. If Kohli and his men beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia with good margins, they can be well ahead of their nearest rivals New Zealand who beat them in a one-sided affair on Sunday. But for that to happen, Kane Williamson led side will have to lose to Afghanistan and Scotland first.

As of now, Scotland are faring well against the might of Blackcaps with their top three back in the hut. Each and every Scotland player knows that besides their nation, a population of 1.4 billion people are also backing them. Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross made it known to the bowler Chris Greaves which was caught by the stump mic. “Whole India is behind you," he was heard saying. India, who have lost two games on the trot, face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Scenarios will be effective only if Afghanistan lose.

Here are two scenarios where India can still qualify:

>India Win All The Remaining Games With an Improved NRR

Team India is scheduled to play Afghanistan (on Nov 3), Scotland (on Nov 5) and Namibia (on Nov 8). They need to win all three games in such a way that they could surpass the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan

>Afghanistan, New Zealand don’t get more than 6 points

The Indian fans would love to see Afghanistan defeating New Zealand on November 7. It will ensure that both teams won’t have more than six points by the end of the Super 12 round. If it happens and then India go past these two sides with a higher run rate, then it’s definitely India and Pakistan making it to the semi-finals.

