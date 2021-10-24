T20 World Cup 2021: Akeal Hosein’s One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Livingstone - WATCH

Defending champions West Indies on Saturday began their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against England on a disappointing note as they lost the game to England by 6 wickets. However, it was young left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein who produced the moment of the match. The youngster picked up a one-handed stunner to dismiss Liam Livingstone in the second game of the Super 12 in Dubai.

The incident happened right after the powerplay in England’s chase. Hosein came to bowl his final over and began it with a fuller delivery on the pads and Livingstone was tricked by the drift. The latter mistimed the flick as the ball took the leading edge and flew towards the left of the bowler.

Hosein dived full-length, grabbed the ball tightly and made sure that his fingers remain underneath it while he lands on the ground. The turn of events happened so quickly that the TV umpire had to navigate different camera angles to term it a clear catch. Finally, the decision came in West Indies’ favour and England were reduced to 39 for 4.

Despite the loss, Hosein’s bowling show stood out for the West Indies. The 28-year-old, who came into the squad as Fabian Allan’s replacement, registered the figures of 2 for 24 in four overs.

Windies captain Kieron Pollard also heaped praise on the youngster and said Hosein possesses ‘plenty of energy’.

“Got an opportunity due to the injury, things do happen for a reason, he (Hosein) has worked hard in domestic cricket, his attitude is fantastic, he has plenty of energy and that’s fantastic," said Pollard in the post-match presentation.

Prior to this face-off, Hosein has played nine ODIs and six T20Is for the West Indies. He had made his international debut at the start of this year.

Put to bat first, West Indies were bowled out for 55 as no other batter that Chris Gayle could score in double digits. In reply, England won the game by 6 wickets with 70 balls to spare.

