T20 World Cup 2022: Check Out The Full List of ICC Commentators

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed its panel of commentary for the T20 World Cup 2022 that got underway in Australia on Sunday. The list includes some of the biggest names from the world of cricket and broadcasting.

One of the names to watch out for will be England’s 2019 ODI World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan who is set to make his debut as a commentator in an ICC event. Then there are the likes of seasoned professionals Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull among others.

T20 World Cup will be played got underway on October 16 and runs till November 13 when the final will be played. The first round matches will be held first with as many as eight teams vying to reach the Super-12 stage.

Australia, the defending champions, are also playing host for the men’s competition for the first time in their history.

Here’s the full list

India: Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle

Australia: Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Mark Howard

England: Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Eoin Morgan, Isa Guha

West Indies: Ian Bishop, Carlos Brathwaite, Samuel Badree

South Africa: Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Natalie Germanos

New Zealand: Ian Smith, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison

Sri Lanka: Russel Arnold

Pakistan: Bazid Khan

Bangladesh: Athar Ali Khan

Zimbabwe: Mpumelelo Mbangwa

Additionally, Brian Murgatroyd, Dirk Nannes, Niall O’Brien and Preston Mommsen will be on air for the first-round matches.

