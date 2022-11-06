T20 World Cup 2022, Confirmed Semifinals Line up: India vs England, New Zealand vs Pakistan

The fiercely contested Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 has ended with India beating Zimbabwe in the last match of the stage today. All 12 teams put up a strong show and past reputations went for a toss as the so called ‘minnows’ registered shocking wins.

It was only on Sunday, the final day of the Super 12 matches that the semifinal line ups were confirmed. The day started with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and even Zimbabwe (outside chance) in the race.

And stunning start followed with the Netherlands dashing South African hopes with a remarkable win. That result confirmed India’s progress with Bangladesh and Pakistan then locking horns for the remaining spot for Group 2.

Pakistan booked their spot before India rounded off the stage with a one-sided win over Zimbabwe.

Here’s the semifinal line up and full schedule:

November 9, Wednesday, 1st Semifinal: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground (1:30 PM IST)

November 10, Thursday, 2nd Semifinal: India vs England, Adelaide Oval (1:30 PM IST)

Road to The Semis

New Zealand - Matches: 5 | Victories: 3 | Defeats: 1 | No Result: 1| Points: 7

They started their campaign with a massive 89-run thrashing of hosts and defending champions Australia in Sydney before their next game against Afghanistan was washed out by rain. Against Sri Lanka, Glenn Phillips scored a memorable ton to get them to a big 65-run win before England handed them their first defeat of the event - by 20 runs. They defeated Ireland by 35 runs and became the first team to progress to the semis on account of a superior net run-rate.

England - Matches - 5 | Victories: 3 | Defeats: 1 | No Result: 1| Points: 7

England endured a mixed start to their tournament. They defeated Afghanistan by five wickets before succumbing to a five-run defeat at the hands of Ireland in a rain-affected match. And then their hopes took a massive hit when the following contest with Australia was abandoned because of wet conditions. They bounced back well with a win against New Zealand and then losing their way midway through what appeared an easy chase against Sri Lanka before winning by four wickets to enter the semis.

India - Matches: 5 | Victories: 4 | Defeats: 1 | No Result: 0| Points: 8

India took on Pakistan in their world cup opener and the contest the two teams produced turned out to be a classic. India won on the last ball of the contest and then defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs. Against South Africa, they suffered their first defeat - by wickets and survived a scare against Bangladesh to win by five runs (DLS method). South Africa’s defeat to Netherlands then confirmed their progress into the knockouts and a win over Zimbabwe gave them the top spot in Group 2.

Pakistan - Matches: 5 | Victories: 3 | Defeats: 2 | No Result: 0| Points: 6

Their run to the semifinals has been a seesaw affair. They were down in the dumps after beginning with back to back defeats - against India and Zimbabwe. A scratchy win against the Netherlands kept their hopes alive but India’s subsequent loss to South Africa meant they lost control of their fate. And then they produced a fine performance against favourites South Africa for a 33-run win. And then got the rub of green when Netherlands defeated South Africa to knock them out. Pakistan’s clash with Bangladesh then became a virtual quarterfinal and they beat them to progress ahead.

