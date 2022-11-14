Jos Buttler’s England scripted history on Sunday by winning the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Three Lions outsmarted Babar Azam’s Pakistan to win the big final at a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. England are now the second team after the West Indies to win the coveted silverware twice in the past 15 years. Also, they are the first-ever cricket team to hold the 50-over and T20 World Cup simultaneously.

Following their title triumph, the England cricket team has been awarded whopping prize money of USD 1.6 million for defeating Pakistan. The showpiece event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG with England winning by five wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup and claiming the biggest purse from a prize pool of USD5.6 million.

Advertisement

Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got (USD 800,000), while the two losing semifinalists – India and New Zealand – will collect USD 400,000 apiece.

ALSO READ | ‘Aisi Cheezein Nahi Honi Chahiye Jisse Nafrat Faile’: Afridi Schools Shami Over ‘Karma’ Tweet for Akhtar

While Buttler’s victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a payout, according to ICC.

The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive USD70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth $40,000 to each team.

The four teams that were knocked out in the first round — UAE, Scotland, Namibia, and West Indies -will get USD40,000 each, but each side will also receive an additional USD40,000 for each win they picked up during the First Round.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Sam Curran (3/12) was impressive upfront and in death overs, while Rashid (2/22) was stunning in the middle overs as England’s meticulous planning and tactics, especially in the second half of the innings, meant they never let Pakistan getaway at any stage to restrict them to a below-par score.

Chasing the modest total, England lost three wickets, including that of captain Jos Buttler, in the Power-play. But Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls — incidentally his first T20I fifty — to take England over the line.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here