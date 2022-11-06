T20 World Cup 2022: Fans Divided After Rishabh Pant Replaces Dinesh Karthik in India's Playing XI For Zimbabwe Clash

Rishabh Pant has finally been included in India’s playing XI for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 being held in Australia. India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Pant in four of their five matches of the Super 12 stage as they became the first team from Group 2 to qualify for the semifinals on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

With Karthik, a designated finisher, not doing much with the bat, calls for him to be dropped and replaced by the young Pant kept growing. However, the team management continued to back Karthik.

However, once the semis spot was confirmed, India decided to include Pant in their final Super 12 match in which they face Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

“One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of Dinesh Karthik. He (Pant) is the only guy who hasn’t played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, we wanted to give him a game," India captain Rohit Sharma said at the coin toss on Sunday.

Advertisement

The semifinal lineup for the world cup has thus been completed with India, New Zealand, England and Pakistan the four teams to advance.

Last-year’s runners-up New Zealand were the first team in the competition to make it to the semifinals while England qualified after beating Sri Lanka on Saturday which also eliminated current title holders Australia.

Then earlier on Sunday, South Africa lost to the Netherlands in yet another upset at the ongoing world cup. The defeat ended the Proteas hopes of progressing ahead and India were confirmed the first semifinalist from their group.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here