T20 World Cup 2022: Five Penalty Runs Awarded to South Africa After Bangladesh Wicketkeeper's Error

After an unfortunate start to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia, the South African team returned to the field on Thursday as they squared off with Bangladesh in hope of their first win of the showpiece event. And they took a giant step towards that direction after securing a massive total of 205/5 thanks to a century from Rilee Rossouw and an attacking half-century from Quinton de Kock.

During the Proteas’ innings though, an error from Bangladesh resulted in the batting team being awarded five penalty runs.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the 12th over, the two on-field umpires had a brief chat with each other following which Rod Tucker signalled five penalty runs. It was revealed that Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was moving even as the Shakib Al Hasan, the bowler, was approaching to make the delivery.

As per the regulations, wicketkeeper has to stand still while the bowler is coming on to delivery the ball. And hence the penalty.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first but was dismissed cheaply on 2 as Bangladesh landed an early blow.

That was to be their only success for some time as De Kock and Rossouw then peppered the Sydney Cricket Ground boundary during their huge partnership of 168 runs for the second wicket.

De Kock was dismissed for 63 off 38 - an innings studded with seven fours and three sixes. However, Rossouw peeled off his second T20I century and was out on 109 off 56 - an innings that featured seven fours and eight sixes.

Bangladesh did pull things back off the final 10 deliveries, allowing just eight runs in them but by then, the damage had already been inflicted.

Advertisement

“It was good to watch, knowing Rilee (Rossouw), he’s done it for quite a while now. It’s good to have him back in our side. He walked in and gave us some impetus, it was a treat to watch," De Kock said of his teammate’s knock during a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

He added, “It’s a good wicket, the bowlers need to harness their energies and I think they will do well. We’d have taken this score at the start, we did lose our way a bit, but happy with the final total."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here