T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table Latest Update: England Move to Second Spot, New Zealand Still on Top

Jos Buttler regained form at the right moment and smashed a crucial fifty to help England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in the T20 World Cup match at The Gabba, Brisbane. It was a collective show from the English team as New Zealand succumbed under pressure in the death overs while chasing a 180-run target. The win also kept England’s semi-final hopes alive as they moved up to the second spot on Group 1 points table.

Glenn Phillips fought hard for his team with a 62-run knock but New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the death overs which shifted the momentum completely in England’s favour.

Buttler, who was dropped twice during his entertaining knock, passed former captain Eoin Morgan as the highest run-scorer for England in T20Is with his 73 off 47 balls to lead England to a fighting total of 179-6. Apart from him, Alex Hales also scored crucial 52 runs off 40 balls. The duo shared a 81-run stand for the opening wicket. While their middle-order failed to capitalise on the platform set by the openers as they were restricted under 200.

Chasing the target, New Zealand lost their openers early but Phillips revived the chase alongside skipper Kane Williamson who scored run-a-ball 40.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 66 as Sri Lanka kept their slim Twenty20 World Cup hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The loss means Afghanistan are eliminated as they cannot make the semi-finals with one group match against Australia remaining after having two washouts and an opening defeat to England.

Points Table Group 1 T20 World Cup

Despite the defeat against England, Williamson and Co. managed to hold on to the top spot in the group 1 points table. They have five points under their kitty at a NRR of +2.233. While England have moved to the second position with five points. The 20-run win also helped them improve their NRR which is currently +0.547. Australia also have the same points but their negative NRR has pushed them to third. While Sri Lanka and Ireland are placed at fourth and fifth spots respectively. Afghanistan are out of the semi-final race with just two points out of 4 matches.

