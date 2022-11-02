T20 World Cup 2022, Group 2 Latest Points Table Update And Semifinals Scenarios After India's Five-run Win Over Bangladesh

India have bounced back after losing their first match of the T20 World Cup to put their semifinals hopes back on track with a thrilling win over Bangladesh. India ticked nearly all the boxes at the Adelaide Oval after putting up vastly improved show with the bat and in the field.

Batting first, the 2007 champions posted a challenging 184/6 riding on half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. However, they were pushed on the backfoot by Bangladesh opener Litton Das who blazed away in the Powerplay overs to take them to 60/0 in six overs scoring 56 off them in just 24 deliveries.

A rain interruption and a game-changing run effected by Rahul brought India back into the contest and they kept Bangladesh to 145/6 for their third win of the Super 12 stage.

Group 2 Points Table Update After IND vs BAN Clash

The win over Bangladesh has taken India’s points tally to six from four matches. And thus lifted them back to the top of the Group 2 table. They now need to just beat Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match, to be played this Sunday. to throw net run-rate out of equation. Even if they lost to Zimbabwe, they will remain on six points with both Pakistan and Bangladesh still capable of taking their tally to six points as well.

Pakistan have two matches to play - one of them against Bangladesh for whom this will be their final Super 12 game. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan need to win both their matches and get their net run-rate ahead of India and then hope Rohit Sharma’s men lose to Zimbabwe as well in order to make the semi-finals.

Bangladesh are mathematically still in the race but their poor net run-rate (-1.276) means they need a big win over Pakistan and an Indian defeat to make it to the semis.

On the other hand, South Africa have five points from three matches and are the only unbeaten team. A win over either Pakistan or the Netherlands will be enough for them to advance to the last-four stage.

A defeat in both the matches though will mean India progress through and the fight for the second spot will then be between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

