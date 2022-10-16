T20 World Cup 2022: Here's How Namibia's Ben Shikongo Scripted Sri Lanka's Misery in Geelong - WATCH

Sri Lanka came into the T20 World Cup 2022 fresh from the Asia Cup victory. Last month, they hogged the limelight for defeating the likes of India, Pakistan and Afghanistan to emerge as the new cricketing champions of the subcontinent. But their arrival in Australia was tarnished by minnows Namibia. While chasing a challenging 164-run target in Geelong, Dasun Shanaka & Co were bundled up for 108 in 19 overs.

After deciding to bowl first, Sri Lanka went off to an excellent start by reducing Namibia to 93 for 6 inside 15 overs. But Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit forged a 70-run stand for the 7th wicket, helping the Eagles post 164 for 7. But Sri Lanka’s innings never took off in the chase. After Kusal Mendis fell for 6 in the 2nd over, it was young Namibian bowler Ben Shikongo who just destroyed the Lankan top-order.

The right-arm quick came to bowl the 4th over and delivered a double-wicket maiden. While Pathum Nissanka holed it out straight to the mid-on fielder, Shikongo’s next victim was Danushka Gunathilaka who edged a good length delivery to the wicketkeeper Zane Green.

The consecutive wickets certainly took the momentum away from Sri Lanka. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka added 34 runs for the fifth wicket before the former mistimed a slog to deep mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz. Wanindu Hasaranga was next to fall, slog-sweeping straight to deep mid-wicket off Scholtz while Shanaka’s dismissal, by top-edging a slog to the keeper off Frylinck, ensured an easy win for Namibia.

The African minnows are on course for a second straight Super 12 place after achieving the feat on their T20 World Cup debut last year in the United Arab Emirates.

“Incredible journey, last year was a special experience for us. We’ve started a great win, but lot of work to do throughout this tournament still. It’s been a historic day for us. The opening day has been quite special but we want to kick on from here and qualify for the Super 12 stage. We understand the bigger picture as well," skipper Gerhard Erasmus said after the stunning win.

