As Indian team management hope for a miraculous recovery of their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, they are already closing in on two names as far as picking his replacement for the T20 World Cup 2022. According to a media report, India will pick two pacers as his back up with one traveling as a net bowler. Earlier on Thursday, Bumrah was said to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 entirely due to a back-stress fracture. However, the BCCI has now confirmed that the 28-year-old is still in the plans and the Board will take a last-minute call on Bumrah’s departure alongside the Indian team on October 6.

Earlier it was reported that Bumrah has been ruled out and may not make it to Australia. His injury comes on the back of Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out after he injured his knee while doing water-based training in Team India’s hotel in Dubai while the Asia Cup 2022 was on.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will be forced out of action for six months due to the back injury.

“Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, in the latest developments, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has asked the fans not count the pacer out yet. Although, the Indian team is set to depart on October 6 for Australia, the BCCI is not jumping the gun on Bumrah who has been rushed to NCA where he is recuperating from his back fracture. Moreover, the Board will wait for the last minute before deciding if Bumrah can travel with the team on October 6. They are also planning to fly him to Australia in case he gets fit a week or a fortnight later as India will kick off their campaign on October 23.

Meanwhile Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are being closed in on to fill in the pacer; the duo in all likelihood will travel with the Indian team to Perth where India will have net session for a week before the scheduled warm up games, according to a report in The Sportstar.

“Sportstar understands that Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will travel with the squad to Perth on October 6, where the Indian team will train for a week before travelling to Brisbane for its first warm-up match on October 17."

