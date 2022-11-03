'Discussing Something About Rivers of Bangladesh': Reporter's Strange Question Leaves Shakib Confused - WATCH

After the 5-run defeat against India in Adelaide, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had a weird encounter with a journalist at the post-presser on Wednesday. The Bangla Tigers lost to the Men in Blue in a close finish after rain forced revised playing conditions in which 151 were needed to be chased in 15 overs. Initially chasing 185, Bangladesh were off to a flier. Liton Das smashed a 21-ball fifty, single-handedly helping his team post 66 for no loss in 7 overs. However, after the rain hindrance, the momentum shifted towards Rohit Sharma & Co. and they managed to book a spot in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Lipton’s run-out after the resumption of the game sparked Bangladesh’s batting collapse. After the defeat, Shakib was asked whether he tried to “not play" after the rain. The journalist wanted to know about the discussions the Bangladesh skipper was having with the on-field umpires – Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, and Indian captain Rohit Sharma before the resumption of the play.

Shakib’s answers to the question from the reporter led to a strange rather interesting conversation.

Reporter: Shakib, bad luck. Did you really try not to play after the rain? What was the discussion that went through? Shakib Al Hasan: “Do we have any options? Reporter: No option, but that’s the reason. Did you try to convince them? Advertisement Shakib: Convince whom? Reporter: The umpire and Rohit Sharma. Shakib: Do I have the ability to convince the umpire? Reporter: Then you are discussing something about river of Bangladesh Shakib: ….? Reporter: You were talking about the rivers and their roles in Bangladesh? What were you talking about? Shakib: Now you’re asking the right question. So, the umpire called both the captains and told us the target and what the playing rules will be. Reporter: And you accepted it? Shakib: Yes Reporter: Beautiful. Thank you

Bangladesh’s semi-final hopes are now dependent on the game between Pakistan and South Africa on Thursday in Sydney. If Pakistan win then the Proteas will be in trouble and then Bangladesh would need to beat Babar Azam & Co on Sunday with a good margin. Also, South Africa would need to be defeated by the Netherlands on Sunday which doesn’t seem to be happening.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here