South Africa on Sunday ended Team India’s winning spree with at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 with a 5-wicket win in Perth. The Proteas did find it difficult to chase a lowly 134-run target but they managed to cross the finish line with grit and patience shown by the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller.

South Africa were 40 for 3 at the halfway mark as the Indian pacers did an exceptional job to keep things under control. But after the drinks break, Markram and Miller shifted gears and started to speed up the chase. Both of them scored their respective fifties and handed the Proteas their second victory in the Super 12 round.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

India’s loss has almost shattered Pakistan’s semi-final hopes. After losing their first two games – to India and Zimbabwe – their fates got dependent on other match results and India vs South Africa game was one such game where the Men in Blue were required to win.

Former Pakistan legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar was left heartbroken over India’s loss. In his latest YouTube video, he opined that Indian batters could have scored 150 runs if they had batted patiently.

“India ne marwa diya humein (India just spoiled our chances). Actually, we hurt ourselves. It’s not India’s fault, we played so badly and left our fate to others. I was wishing India would come strong and hard.

Playing over these pitches isn’t easy and India left us very disappointed. Had their batters been a bit more patient and not hurried, then 150 would have been a winning total. But South Africa used their experienced players very well. Miller the killer, bringing all his experience along with Markram was fantastic. Lungi Ngidi did wonders; not much pace but he got wickets with short balls and seam as well," Akhtar said in the video.

Advertisement

The former cricketer, fondly known as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, highlighted that Pakistan are now in a spot to bother as their fate in the contest still remains dependent on others. He highlighted India’s poor batting but stated that Rohit Sharma & Co have easier games ahead in comparison to Pakistan, who are yet to face the table-toppers, South Africa.

ALSO READ | ‘Could Have Made The Difference’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Missed Chances Against South Africa

Advertisement

“But from now onwards, Pakistan’s chances are very limited. I said earlier that South Africa is out there to beat India and Pakistan at the same time. But I was wishing that somehow India come out victorious and we get a chance. But ab to ye lag raha hai South Africa humein bhi phenti lagane ko tayyar hoga (But now it seems that South Africa is ready to thrash us as well).

Advertisement

“India were exposed against the South African fast bowling but they aren’t out of the contest because they have some easy games to come. But Pakistan is yet to face South Africa which looks impossible. Let’s see what happens. But I’m still backing my team and I wish they come out of the situation," Akhtar concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here