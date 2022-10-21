T20 World Cup 2022: India Updated Schedule, Match Timings, Opponents And Venues

With the four teams out of four from the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 having confirmed for the Super 12, it’s time to get suited for the next stage of the competition. Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe progressed after some intense contests that took place across six days and produced a stunning result in two-time world champions West Indies being knocked out.

The battle is expected to get even tougher for these four qualifiers though with some of the biggest teams from the world of cricket awaiting them in the Super 12. Among the title favourites is Rohit Sharma-led India who are hoping to end their wait for an ICC trophy and lay their hands on the T20 world cup title they last won in 2007.

Since 2007, when MS Dhoni led them to the title, India have made it to the final just once. They faced Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup but finished as the runners-up.

Last year was a forgettable campaign for the team as they exited in the Super 12 stage with defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand sealing their date.

This time around, India have been pooled in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Here’s a look at their full schedule including venues and match timings:

October 23, Sunday: vs Pakistan (Match 16), Melbourne Cricket Ground - 1:30 PM IST

October 27, Thursday: vs Netherlands (Match 23), Sydney Cricket Ground - 12:30 PM IST

October 30, Sunday: vs South Africa (Match 30), Perth Stadium - 4:30 PM IST

November 2, Wednesday: vs Bangladesh (Match 35), Adelaide Oval - 1:30 PM IST

November 6, Sunday: vs Zimbabwe (Match 42), Melbourne Cricket Ground - 1:30 PM IST

Indian Cricket Team Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami

