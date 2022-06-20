T20 World Cup 2022: Irfan Pathan Picks His Ideal India Playing XI, Rishabh Pant Excluded

Rishabh Pant is copping a lot of criticism from all around thanks to a string of low scores in the recently concluded five-match T20I series between India and South Africa. Pant started the series with a decent 29 before hitting 5,6 and 17 in the next three matches.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Pant was specifically criticised for the manner of his dismissals - chasing a wide delivery and holing out. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar point out the stand-in India captain wasn’t learning from his mistakes.

Now, former India international Irfan Pathan has gone as far as not picking the talented batter in his ideal playing eleven for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and instead preferring the veteran Dinesh Karthik who is in stunning form stretching back to IPL 2022.

Advertisement

While speaking on Star Sports, Pathan picked in India eleven, springing no surprises barring the exclusion of Pant.

“In Australia you need strong starts as the ball swings and seams. You require player who has a experience," while explaining his choice for the top-three which will be formed by Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Kohli has also been woefully out of touch but Pathan said his record in Australia makes him a solid pick. “Kohli may not have performed well so far but in Australia he has scored a lot of runs," he explained.

He has given the no 4 spot to Suryakumar Yadav with allrounder Hardik Pandya to follow next. Karthik is his no 6 while another allrounder Ravindra Jadeja gets the no 7 slot.

The pace attack will be formed by Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel while Yuzvendra Chahal is the lone specialist spinner who will have Jadeja for company in the department.

Irfan Pathan’s India XI for T20 World Cup in Australia: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here