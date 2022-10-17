India skipper Rohit Sharma said that he is ‘privileged’ to captain his side in the T20 World Cup, provided that he himself has been playing the format for the last 15 years. Speaking ahead of their warm-up match against Australia, he emphasized on why the team had reached Australia very early.

“Feeling good about it. Wanted to try out things, we don’t mind batting first, and setting up a target. Nice fresh pitch. We came here pretty early, we were in Perth having a preparatory camp. We are almost there. These games will allow us to get where we want. It’s obviously getting to the business end, and we want to try a few things," he told the host broadcasters.

He added that it was a privilege to captain India as he has been playing the format for 15 years, but leading his nation for the first time.

Advertisement

“In my mind, I know what bowlers are going to play. It is important to give them that confidence, few of the guys have come for the first time in Australia. It is a nice place to play cricket. [Captaining the side] It is a privilege. It is the first time in15 years that I am captaining my country at a WC. We want to enjoy and have fun," he signed off.

Earlier Rohit Sharma recalled how he started his T20 journey at the T20 World Cup back in 2007.

“When I was picked for that World Cup I did not go with any expectations about myself," Rohit said while addressing the press in Melbourne.

“I just wanted to enjoy the tournament and play the tournament as it was my first ever World Cup. I had no understanding of what it was like to be part of a World Cup and how big it was going to be until we actually won the World Cup," he added.

“It has been a long journey and the game has evolved so much," Rohit said.

Advertisement

He further added, “You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007. 140 or 150 was a good score back then and now people try and get that score in 14 or 15 overs."

Rohit made his debut in T20 World Cup when he was just 20. He was named to play against England, but did not get the opportunity to bat as back then he was a middle-order batter. He then got the opportunity to bat in the second game, against hosts South Africa, where he scored an unbeaten half-century in 40 balls and later scored an unbeaten 30 in just 16 balls against Pakistan in the final.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here