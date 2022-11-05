T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Points Table Update Group 1: New Zealand Finish Top as England Secure Second Spot to Eliminate Australia

With England vs Sri Lanka in Sydney, the Super 12 stage for Group 1 teams of the T20 World Cup 2022 has concluded. Two teams have punched their tickets for the next round - the semifinals - while the remaining four have started packing their bags for home including hosts and defending champions Australia.

The tournament, aided by rain, remained on a knife-edge, with the final two days of the Super 12 stage determining which four teams will progress to the semis. There was one match played on Saturday but its outcome decided the fate of two old rivals - England and Australia.

Australia were praying for an England defeat as that would have meant the current holders would join New Zealand in the last-four stage with seven points each while Jos Buttler’s men get eliminated being stuck on five points.

But as it turned out, it was England who will be flying down to Adelaide after beating Sri Lanka and finishing second on the table.

Here’s how the final Group 1 Points Table

Three teams - New Zealand, England and Australia - finished the stage with seven points each. However, thanks to their superior net-run rate, New Zealand and England have entered the semis and Australia’s hopes of becoming the first team to successfully defend T20 world title came to an end.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the coin toss and opted to bat first. The former champions started well and at one stage, looked set to finish with a challenging total. However, Pathum Nissanka waged a lone battle, hitting 67 off 45 as England limited them to 141/8 in 20 overs.

England’s chase was off to a flying start and it appeared the match would be over quickly considering the manner in which Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were batting. The duo added 75 runs in 7.1 overs before being separated.

Wanindu Hasaranga weaved his magic to get rid of both the openers and England then lost wickets in quick succession giving Sri Lanka glimmer of hope. But the runs on the board weren’t enough even though the contest went into the final over.

England got over the line in 19.4 overs with Ben Stokes remaining unbeaten on 42 while Hales was their top-scorer with 47 off 30.

