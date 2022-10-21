T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Shan Masood Rushed to Hospital After Getting Hit on Head While Training - WATCH

Ahead of the much-awaited clash against India at the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan received a major injury scare on Friday. Top-order batter Shan Masood was rushed to a hospital in Melbourne after a ball hit him on the right side of his head during the net session at the MCG.

According to media reports, the incident happened on Friday morning when Mohammad Nawaz hit a shot and the ball ended up smacking Masood’s head in the nets. Several videos are also doing rounds on Twitter in which the latter could be seen lying on the ground after being hit. However, an official word from the Pakistan team management is yet to come.

Pakistan arrived in Melbourne after suffering a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of England. Masood was the top scorer for the Men in Green, who played without the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, with a 22-ball 39. His innings put them on course for a 160-run total.

England made easy work of the chase despite losing opener Phil Salt in the first over. Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and Sam Curran smashed 12 sixes between them to take their team over the line in just the 15th over of the contest.

Despite a disciplined effort from Shaheen Afridi at the start of the innings, Stokes took the initiative and hammered his way to 36 from 18 balls. The batters that followed Stokes mirrored the all-rounder’s approach and didn’t hesitate to target the long boundaries at the Gabba. At the time of Livingstone’s dismissal, England had the required rate under control as Brook continued from where he left in Pakistan last month.

Pakistan still have work to do if they have to get close to a second title while England yet again showed why they are one of the tournament favourites.

