T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Update, Group 2: South Africa Take Top Spot, India Slip to Second

With South Africa’s thrilling win over India, the Temba Bavuma-led side now remains the only team in Group 2 to be unbeaten so far in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The pacers were expected to dominate the exchanges and so was the case with Lungi Ngidi the standout performer across the teams.

As many as three matches were played on Sunday – all three involving teams from Group 2. The first match of the day turned out to be a dramatic affair with Bangladesh winning by just three runs. And then Pakistan though won by six wickets against the Netherlands, there chase of 92 was anything but clinical – they made 95/4 in 13.5 overs with their captain admitting later on it the team have put up a better show with the bat.

Group 2 Latest Standings After Sunday’s Three Matches

The day began with Bangladesh squaring off against Zimbabwe. After opting to bat first at The Gabba in Brisbane, Najmul Shanto made 71 off 55 before handy contributions from captain Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain took them to a decent 150/7. Chasing the target, Zimbabwe were reduced to 69/5 before recovering through a superb fifty from Sean Williams but finished at 147/8. This was Bangladesh’s second win in three matches which took their tally to four points and pushed them to the third spot. Zimbabwe dropped a place down to the fourth spot.

Then in the first match at the Perth Stadium, Netherlands opted to bat first but crumbled against the Pakistan bowlers to struggle to 91/9 in 20 overs. Colin Ackermann top-scored with 27 off 27. It was expected that Pakistan will try to get to the target as quickly as possible but instead produced a scratchy performance with the bat. The win though got them their first points of the Super 12 but they are still fifth in the standings.

Later in the day, in a clash of heavyweights, South Africa got the better of India in a match decided by the pacers. Ngidi took 4/29 while Wayne Parnell 3/15 and it was a fighting 68 from Suryakumar Yadav that helped India to a decent 133/9 in 20 overs. India then made a match out of it by rocking South Africa early but patient fifties from David Miller and Aiden Markram lifted them to a five-wicket win and to the top of the table with five points. India have slipped to the second spot.

