T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Almost in Tears After India's Crushing Semi-final Defeat - WATCH

The Indian supporters gathered in large numbers at the Adelaide Oval to cheer for Rohit Sharma’s team in the high-voltage semi-final against England on Thursday. But they were seen leaving the stadium silently even before the game concluded. The reason was nothing but India’s heart-wrenching 10-wicket loss that ended their journey in the tournament.

India suffered a massive blow as England thrashed them in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The Three Lions dominated the Men in Blue right from the word go and stopped the juggernaut only after ensuring a spot in the mega finale. They will now face Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the battle for the title.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

A fifty from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s fearless hitting took India to 168 for six but it was just about a par score at the Adelaide Oval. In reply, England captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales butchered the Indian attack into submission. The duo set the record for the highest opening stand – 170 runs – in T20 World Cups.

The loss has left the Indian dugout extremely shattered. Captain Rohit was almost in tears as he sat down in the dugout with his head down. His emotions were captured on camera and the video is now going viral on social media.

England seemed to have saved their best for the grand stage as they reduced the semi-final to a lop-sided affair, courtesy a splendid bowling effort which they complemented with some breathtaking stroke-making. England’s top order, which looked shaky throughout the league stage, smashed 63 in their six overs. The match was won and lost then and there. The opening duo gave India’s star-studded line-up a lesson in how to build a T20 innings – that there is only one way, the offensive way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WATCH: Natasa Stankovic Gestures ‘Everything’s Okay’ as Hardik Pandya Gets Hit-wicket Out Against England

The target was achieved in just 16 overs as England’s batting line-up clicked for the first time in the tourney and what a day it chose to bring its a-game to the fore.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here