T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Compares Unique ICC Event to Game of Thrones | WATCH

The T20 World Cup got underway with a bang as Namibia beat Sri Lanka in the opening match at Geelong. As we head into the Super 12 stage which begins on Sunday with clash between arch-rivals Australia and New Zealand, fans are already pumped up for the qualifying stages where they are expecting some more ‘upsets’ as West Indies take on Scotland and Ireland taking on Zimbabwe.

Also Read: ‘I Had No Understanding Of…,’ Rohit Sharma Recalls His Experience of First T20 World Cup

Coming back to Super 12 clash, India will also be up against Pakistan on Sunday at the iconic MCG and the India captain looked all set for the big clash when he arrived for an ICC interaction with the press. In this event, all team skippers were present, addressing the media which was unique in itself. When Rohit was asked about his reaction on the whole affair, he spoke his mind out. “Yaa it’s pretty cool actually, just a Game of Thrones kind of feel."

Advertisement

ICC later shared that clip with an epic twist. They shared it on Instagram with the caption, “#Winter #T20WorldCup is coming #cricket #cricketreels #got."

Earlier the India skipper recalled how he started his T20 career while playing in the first edition of the T20 World Cup almost 15 years ago in South Africa. He is among the chosen few who has played in every edition since its inception.

“When I was picked for that World Cup I did not go with any expectations about myself," Rohit said while addressing the press in Melbourne. “I just wanted to enjoy the tournament and play the tournament as it was my first ever World Cup. I had no understanding of what it was like to be part of a World Cup and how big it was going to be until we actually won the World Cup," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘What A Great Choice!’- Former Cricketers Elated To See Roger Binny as Next BCCI President

He further added, “You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007. 140 or 150 was a good score back then and now people try and get that score in 14 or 15 overs."

Advertisement

Rohit made his debut in T20 World Cup when he was just 20. He was named to play against England, but did not get the opportunity to bat as back then he was a middle-order batter. He then got the opportunity to bat in the second game, against hosts South Africa, where he scored an unbeaten half-century in 40 balls and later scored an unbeaten 30 in just 16 balls against Pakistan in the final.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here