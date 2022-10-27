T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Hails India's 'Near Perfect Win' But Not Happy With His Half-century

After the dizzying heights of beating Pakistan in a last-ball thrilling on Sunday, India had a different sort of challenge in front of them when they took on the Netherlands. The challenge to gather themselves together, find solid ground and ensure to not get carried at the prospect of facing an easier opponent.

After all, it’s a T20 World Cup match and given how fortunes swing with the uncertain weather adding to the intrigue, taking the foot off the pedal doesn’t seem a wise choice at the moment. And Indian team did just that.

Against Netherlands, the Rohit Sharma-led side put up a clinical display - with the bat and the ball - to roar to a 56-run win - their second of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. And for India, the three-day break between the Pakistan and Netherlands clashes came as a boon.

“Lucky for us, we had a few days to get over that special win," said captain Rohit at the post-match presentation. As soon as the game got over, we came to Sydney and regrouped. We have to move on now, and the focus was on this game where we wanted to come out and get those two points. I thought it was a clinical win."

India weren’t taking their opponents lightly though. And it was evident from the fact that they fielded the same eleven which took on the challenge of Pakistan.

“Looking at the way they (Holland) have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We however always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bother about the opposition. To be honest, this was a near perfect win," Rohit said.

India opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground - the same venue where South Africa posted in excess of 200 earlier in the day. And so something similar was expected from the Men in Blue.

However, they made a slow start. In Powerplay, India scored 32/1 and at the halfway stage, 67/1.

“Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat (Kohli), we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots," Rohit explained the reason why.

Rohit though made a half-century - 53 off 39 - after being given a life on 13 when Tim Pringle grassed an easy chance near mid-on. However, the India opener wasn’t happy with his innings.

“Not too happy with my fifty, but what’s important is getting runs - doesn’t matter if they are good looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up," he said.

India next face South Africa on Sunday.

