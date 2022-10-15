T20 World Cup 2022, Round 1: Teams, Venues, Format, Groups And All You Need to Know

So here we are. Moments away from the start of the eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. A lot of buzz around the showpiece event with all participating nations fine-tuning their preparations. Few teams will be hoping to lay their hands on the trophy for the first time, others will be aiming for yet another triumph.

Exclusive | ‘Pandya Needs to Squeeze Out a Bit More Consistent Performances With the Ball’

But the top-eight teams namely Australia, India, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be in action before October 22. Why? Well because there will be a first round before the tournament proper or as it’s better known as the Super-12 stage gets underway.

Why the first round?

Advertisement

Here’s all you need to know

So what is the first round of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

The Super-12 stage as the name gives away will comprise 12 teams. However, eight teams have been given a direct entry into this round based on their performances in the previous edition of the world cup and rankings.

Also Read: ‘Bumrah’s Career More Important Than This T20 WC’

So who gets the vacant four spots? Yes, for this purpose exactly we have this round preceding the Super-12 stage. Eight teams, divided into two groups of four each, will be slugging it out at this stage to progress ahead.

Which teams are in the first round?

Well, there are two high-profile names - former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka alongside six others including Zimbabwe, Ireland, UAE, the Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland.

When does it start?

It starts from October 16 and will run till October 21.

What is the format?

Well, the teams have been divided into two groups. Group A has Sri Lanka, Namibia, the Netherlands and UAE. Group B comprises West Indies, Zimbabwe, Scotland and Ireland. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the next round.

Advertisement

How will the four qualifiers be segregated into Super-12 stage?

So the top-placed team in Group A topper and the second placed team in Group B will be kept in Group 1 (Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan). The Group B topper and second in Group A will join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in Group 2.

How many matches are there?

A total of 14 matches will be played.

What are the venues?

Advertisement

Two - Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here