T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland's Mark Watt Troubles West Indies Batters With His 24-yarders

Scotland’s Mark Watt grabbed the limelight with his bowling in the T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Monday. Watt troubled the Windies with his 24-yard deliveries - he delivered the balls way behind the bowling line which confused the batters to read his ball from the hand.

The left-arm spinner claimed three crucial wickets of Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith as Scotland registered a historic win over two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies on Monday at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

King became Watt’s first victim of Watt as he bowled a 24-yarder which caused confusion in the batter’s mind. The left-armer emulated the same against Joseph and Smith.

During one of his celebrations, Watt put out a piece of paper which also grabbed the attention of many. After the thrilling victory, the Scottish spinner took to Twitter where he revealed what was written on that.

Meanwhile, George Munsey carried his bat throughout the innings to slam an unbeaten 66 to help Scotland post an excellent 160/5, left-arm spinner Watt led a fantastic bowling show with his brilliant 3/12 to bowl out West Indies for 118 all out in 18.3 overs.

The 42-run win for Scotland, ranked 15th in men’s T20I rankings, comes exactly a year after they defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their opening first round match of 2021 T20 World Cup at Al Amerat, Oman and entering the ongoing tournament on the back of playing only two T20Is this year.

The Scottish bowlers were spot-on with their lengths and change in pace and forced the West Indies to hit towards the bigger areas of the stadium as well as denying them the desirable hitting lengths as well as getting runs through short, square boundaries as only four batters reached double figures.

Chasing 161, West Indies were woeful with the bat and never had any rhythm or momentum at all. They were also confused over either hitting boundaries or rotating the strike as Watt and off-spinner Michael Leask (2/14) shared five wickets between themselves and bowled 27 dot balls.

