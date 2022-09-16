T20 World Cup 2022: Take a Look at Team Jerseys Revealed So Far

The T20 World Cup 2022 is exactly a month away and the participating nations have begun unveiling their respective kits for the tournament. The showpiece event will kick off on October 16 in Australia and all the top sides have announced their 15-man squad. The participants will enter the cricketing carnival in new outfits while the lovers of the game are super excited to witness them.

Let’s have a look at the jerseys of the teams:

Australia

On Friday, hosts Australia revealed their jersey for the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022. The reigning champions will wear an Indigenous-themed kit for the first time as they attempt to defend their crown on home soil.

England

The Three Lions will enter the tournament under a new captain in Jos Buttler. The star wicketkeeper-batter also featured in England Cricket’s social media post which introduced the team kit for the World Cup Down Under. England have opted for their predominantly red kit.

India

The Men in Blue have not actually rolled out their new outfit but have hinted at what it would look like. On Thursday, the BCCI shared a poster on its Instagram handle stating the jersey will be out soon. Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian cricket board shared a promotional video which featured the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer.

Teams yet to reveal their outfits:

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, West Indies, Zimbabwe

