T20 World Cup 2022, Tale of the Captains: Temba Bavuma and Shakib Al Hasan – The Fighter and the Talisman

Bangladesh received a big boost to its confidence, going ahead of its ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands, with its captain Shakib Ali Hasan regaining the top spot in the player rankings in the all-rounder’s category. The mercurial left-hander, Hasan, cracked scores of 70 (against New Zealand) and 68 (against Pakistan) in a tri-series featuring New Zealand, Pakistan and itself at Christchurch.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Choosing to bat at No. 7 in the first of the three-match series, Hasan made a run a ball 16 against New Zealand, but in the second match, he promoted himself to No. 4 and made a 44-ball 70 with 8 fours and a six against New Zealand and in the third match he took guard at the fall of the first wicket and made a 42-ball 69 with 6 boundaries and 2 maximums against Pakistan. The left-hander’s undertaking with the bat helped his team to compete, but one of the four South Asian teams that has gained a direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the World Cup – the others being India, Pakistan and Afghanistan – was beaten in all matches.

Hasan has been the face of Bangladesh cricket for one and half decades across all formats and at 35, he has been recalled to lead the side after the country’s selection committee did not consider Mahmudullah Riyad after his dismal showing this calendar year when he made a mere 52 runs and took two wickets. Hasan is his country’s third-highest run-getter (305) behind Liton Das (417) and Afif Hossain (405) this year. So it is with the bat that Hasan (104 matches, 102 innings, 2199 runs, and 122 wickets) continues to shine in recent times and keep Bangladesh’s hopes alive in any competition and the captain should be hoping for a good start against the Netherlands on October 24. He has led Bangladesh 26 times from 2009 to 2022, won seven and lost 19 for a success percentage of around 27 which is not great going, but as a batsman, he can still shake up a few bowling combinations.

Advertisement

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma has virtually nothing to show for runs scored in the 28 matches he has played, but as a captain in twenty matches, he has won 13 which gives him a success percentage of 65 plus. Bavuma began well in the first ten Twenty20 internationals, but his form has dipped drastically in the last 16 innings with ten single-digit scores. Going into the global competition here, Bavuma has only scores of 10, 35, 8, 8*,0, 0 and 3. Bavuma knows it too well that he has to buck up as a batsman.

Born in Tonga, Scott Edwards has led Netherlands ten times, including in the qualifying stage of the World Cup here. He has won six which gives him a winning percentage of 60. In all, Edwards, wicket-keeper, has turned out for his country in 46 matches and scored 561 runs, taken 35 catches and effected six stumpings.

Advertisement

Edwards, a right-hand batsman, scores at 7.62 runs an over, generally batting at No. 5 (121 runs in 8 innings) and No. 6 (209 runs in 13 innings, with a scoring rate of 8.71). The Netherlands, has in all played 93 Twenty20 internationals and won 47 and lost 42. Edwards led his side to victories against the United Arab Emirates and Namibia to advance to the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka is a utility player who bats anywhere between No. 4 and 7 and he has paved the way for a few remarkable wins for his side. Recently he led his side to the Asia Cup win in Dubai, upsetting Pakistan in the final. Shanaka who is capable of hitting sledgehammer blows has led his team to 19 wins in 37 matches.

Advertisement

This year has been a better one for Shanaka with the bat, scoring 463 runs in 21 innings with a strike rate of 8.55. He did not have particularly good outings with the bat in the qualifiers here at Geelong, making 29 against Namibia, 0 against the UAE and 8 against the Netherlands. Shanaka has been less of a force as a medium pacer, giving himself a chance to break partnerships. He has taken just four wickets at 33. 50 in 20 matches this year. He has won 11 matches and lost nine.

Advertisement

The four captains — Shakib Al Hasan, Temba Bavuma, Scot Edwards and Dasun Shanaka – have to really pull their weight in order to take their team to the business end of the tournament; Bavuma has the best chance though because his team has quite a few world-class batsmen and bowlers.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here