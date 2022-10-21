'They'll be Forced to Go a Bit Harder with the Bat': Former Cricketer Explains the Impact of Bumrah's Absence

For the first since making his international debut, Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in a major ICC tournament. Weeks before the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2022, the BCCI informed that the right-arm quick is ruled out of the tournament with a back injury. He skipped the South Africa T20Is at home as he visited to the National Cricket Academy after complaining of back ache. Later, the BCCI medical team informed that the pacer couldn’t recover in time and hence, will miss out on the showpiece event Down Under.

The Indian cricket board has named Mohammad Shami as Bumrah’s replacement. However, several cricket pundits believe that India will feel the latter’s absence during the tournament. Speaking to Sky Sports, former England Michael Atherton said India will dearly miss Bumrah but fill that gap, they need to come up with a strong batting show.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

“Bumrah will be a big miss for India but you can’t discount them with the strength of their batting and. I think rit in Bumrah’s absence. It should clear their mind and strategy," Atherton was quoted as saying.

Speaking about the favourites, the cricketer-turned-commentator placed Australia on top and highlighted Tim David’s inclusion as one of the factors that make the defending champions look stronger.

“You must think Australia would have a strong chance on home turf and they look a bit stronger than last year. They are a more developed side and Tim David’s likely inclusion gives them a bit more power. Their players know the conditions and they tend to be quite difficult to beat at home so I expect them to give a good account of themselves. As hosts and defending champions, they are the side to beat," Atherton said.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, India defeated Australia by 6 runs in a warm-up game at the Gabba and it was Shami who turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief. The Aussies needed 11 runs off the final six balls but the senior Indian pacer came into the attack and ran through the tail end, affecting 4 dismissals in as many deliveries.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here