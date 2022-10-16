T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Live Streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match: In the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the United Arab Emirates will be clashing with the Netherlands at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday. United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia form a part of Group A. Both UAE and the Netherlands will be hoping for a winning start as the top two teams from Group A will qualify for the Super 12 round of the competition.

UAE are coming into the game after losing their only warm-up match against West Indies by 17 runs. The team failed to chase 153 runs and ended up with a score of 135 runs. Muhammad Waseem was the star performer for UAE with a stunning knock of 69 runs. Zawar Farid also played a good cameo of 14-ball 29. For the UAE to do well, it is important for the batters to find their rhythm.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: News | Schedule | Results | Photos | Videos

Speaking of the Netherlands, they also ended up losing their warm-up game at the hands of Scotland. They scored only 133 runs, while following a score of 151. The bowlers looked good as Brandon Glover and Bas de Leede picked three wickets each. However, the Netherlands batters disappointed in the match.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs the Netherlands (NED) start?

The game will be conducted on October 16, Sunday.

Advertisement

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Netherlands (NED) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Netherlands (NED) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Netherlands (NED) match?

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Netherlands (NED) match?

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

UAE vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the United Arab Emirates probable playing XI against the Netherlands: Zawar Farid, V Aravind, Aayan Afzal Khan, CP Rizwan(C), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Advertisement

UAE vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, Netherlands probable playing XI against the United Arab Emirates: SJ Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, TLW Cooper, BFW de Leede, RE van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren, Vikramjit Singh, S Edwards(C)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here