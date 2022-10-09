T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Pulls, KL Rahul Drives As Duo Bats At the WACA Nets | WATCH

Two key Indian batters who are expected to play a key role in India’s T20 World Cup campaign—Virat Kohli and KL Rahul trained at the WACA nets upon landing in Australia. Interestingly, both of them were rested for the last and final T20I vs South Africa as Rohit Sharma led side went onto beat the Proteas by a scoreline of 2-1. Earlier in the second T20I, the duo had answered their critics with some sublime batting. While Rahul slammed smashed 28-ball 57, former Indian skipper Kohli played a match-changing knock of 49 off 28 balls which shows how important these two could be for India.

A video has been circulating on the internet where the duo can be seen batting in the nets with Kohli and Rahul both going great guns.

Earlier Kohli had ended his century drought with his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match against Afghanistan. He followed up his good form against Australia with a match-winning fifty in the series-decider.

Since the Asia Cup, Kohli has amassed 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.75, including three fifties and a hundred.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s strike rate has come under fire for some ‘slow’ batting, but he was quick to answer his critics in the home series against Australia and South Africa where his strike rate had seen a huge spike.

Both are expected to feature in the two warm up games against Western Australia on Monday and Thursday, respectively which will be followed by two unofficial games against Australia and New Zealand.

On September 20, India captain Rohit Sharma had put to bed all the suggestions and speculations surrounding KL Rahul’s batting spot saying he remains the team’s first-choice opener but did add that Virat Kohli “will have to open" in some of the games.

Since his maiden T20I century during an Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, a raging debate has ensued regarding the need to replace an out-of-sorts Rahul with Kohli as Rohit’s opening partner.

“Rahul (Dravid) bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener," Rohit said during a media interaction in Mohali ahead of the T20I series against Australia that starts from Tuesday.

