A Dynamic Run-out & a One-handed Screamer: Kohli's Fielding Leaves Australia Shell-shocked | WATCH

Team India on Monday defeated the reigning T20 champions Australia in their first practice game at The Gabba. After setting the hosts a 167-run target, the Men in Blue bundled out the Aussies for 180 in 20 overs, winning the game by 6 runs.

Australia went off to a terrific start in the chase as Aaron Finch and his partner Mitchell Marsh put up a 41-run opening stand. The Aussie captain even notched up a half-century, scoring 54-ball 76 with the help of 3 sixes and 7 fours. But his efforts went in as the Australian middle-order faltered against the Indian attack.

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli added to Australia’s woes with his impeccable fielding skills. He may not have performed with the bat that well, but he certainly turned the game in India’s favour with a dynamic direct hit and then pulled off a one-handed stunner.

The run-out of Tim David happened in the 19th over. Josh Inglis tucked a fuller delivery from Harshal Patel to the right of mid-wicket and set off for a run. Tim David responded accordingly but he was beaten by Kohli’s lightning speed. The former Indian skipper picked up the ball quickly and hit the bull’s eye at the keeper’s end. The replay showed David was very much short of his crease and departed right after Harshal had cleaned up Finch.

If the magnificent throw wasn’t enough from Kohli, he stunned one and all in the following over by taking a one-handed screamer near the long-on fence. Pat Cummins lofted a full-length delivery by Shami and before the ball could end up clearing the boundary, Kohli jumped perfectly to take pluck it. His grab was so astonishing that it was lauded by the Aussies dug out.

With 11 runs needed off the last over, Australian tails succumbed to Mohammad Shami’s brilliance who just joined the Indian squad as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement. He conceded four runs off the first two balls and then affected 4 consecutive dismissals to bundle out the Aussies. It was the only over he bowled in the entire practice game and just jolted the world champions.

India will next face New Zealand in their next practice game at the same venue on Wednesday.

