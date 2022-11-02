Days after Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 rested on India beating South Africa, the tables might turn should Bangladesh beat Rohit Sharma’s men in Adelaide today. In the scenario of India losing to Bangladesh, their chances of progressing ahead will be out of their own hands.

When the rain started pelting the Adelaide Oval, Bangladesh were off to a flier thanks to Litton Das who peeled of a quickfire half-century to take his team to 66/0 in 7 overs in chase of 185. They were 17 runs ahead as per DLS when the match was stopped.

As of now in Group 2, India and Bangladesh have four points each and the winner of today’s match will climb up to the top of the table, pushing South Africa to the second position.

India then will not only have to beat Zimbabwe on Sunday - their final Super 12 match - but also hope that Bangladesh lose to Pakistan in their final match of the stage.

Pakistan though will be more concerned about their own prospects as they have two matches remaining and winning both will take them to six points and brighten their hopes as well.

Let’s take a look at the two scenarios from IND vs BAN (provided it resumes)

If India Win

Their tally will rise to six points and with a positive net run-rate, will be certain to make it to the semi-finals. Though after losing, Bangladesh can still reach six points but will have to win by a big margin (vs Pakistan) and hope South Africa lose both their remaining matches or at least India lose to Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh Win

They will put them in a strong position to qualify then. In that scenario, India will then definitely have to beat Zimbabwe and pray Pakistan beat Bangladesh on Sunday as well. However, the 2007 champions will also pray that Pakistan lose to South Africa on Thursday otherwise their old rivals have a real chance to getting to six points themselves and since they already have a positive NRR, a couple of victories are only going to improve it further and hence their prospects to make it to the last-four stage will get better.

