All-rounder Hardik Pandya was one of the major reasons behind India’s rollicking victory against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He not only just made major contributions with the bat and ball but also played a huge role in fuelling Virat Kohli with the confidence of finishing the chase of 160 successfully.

Hardik returned figures of 3 for 30 in his 4-over quota and then scored a 37-ball 40 with the help of 2 sixes and a boundary. He was seen having cramps by the end of the game which led to the speculations that he might get rested for India’s next match against the Netherlands on Thursday in Sydney. However, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has denied all such reports.

On Wednesday, Mhambrey addressed the media at the Sydney Cricket Ground and said the management doesn’t want to disturb the momentum, developed after defeating Pakistan, by resting any player.

“He (Hardik Pandya) is all right. He is fit to play. We are not going to rest anyone. I think we have a momentum going in the tournament, you need individuals to be in the form as well," Mhambrey said in the press conference.

The Indian bowling coach lauded Pandya’s role in the chase against Pakistan, stating that the all-rounder deserves all the credit for Kohli’s match-winning knock.

“Hardik wants to play all matches. We are not looking at whom to rest. He is an important player for us, he is bowling as well as batting for us. Other than that, his attitude on the ground like in the last match (against Pakistan) he played a crucial innings.

“Yes, Virat finished the match for us but at such a stage if you want an experienced player to take the match to the end the pressure will obviously shift on the opposition. So, I think Hardik deserves a lot of credit for Virat’s performance. When he went in to bat the conditions were different, I think 4 wickets had already fallen. It was not an easy phase. I think the experience that Hardik brings in is irreplaceable," Mhambrey said.

