T20 World Cup 2022: Winners To Take Home USD 1.6 Million, Runners Up Half

The winner of the men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will take home a prize money of 1.6 million dollars while the runners-up will get half of the winning amount, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday. The ICC also said that the two losing semifinalists will receive 400,000 dollars each from the matches taking place on November 9 and 10.

All the 16 competing teams in the tournament will receive part of the 5.6 million dollars allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Just like the 2016 edition of the tournament, there will be a bonus amount for every match that a team wins in the Super 12 stage. The winning team in each of the 30 games in that phase will this time win 40,000 dollars, a total pot of 1,200,000 dollars.

The eight teams whose men’s T20 World Cup campaigns end at Super 12 stage will automatically receive 70,000 dollars each, totalling to 560,000 dollars. The same structure is in place for the first-round victories — with 40,000 dollars available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to 480,000 dollars.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will take 40,000 dollars each from an overall 160,000 dollars.

The ICC also said that there will be two scheduled drinks intervals in every match of the men’s T20 World Cup. The scheduled breaks will last for 2 minutes and 30 seconds and will be taken at the midpoint of each innings. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be used in a men’s T20 World Cup for the first time ever. Each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings in the match.

Prize Money table

Stage Unit Per Team Total Winners 1 $ 1,600,000 $ 1,600,000 Runners-Up 1 $ 800,000 $ 800,000 Losing Semi-finalists 2 $ 400,000 $ 800,000 Super 12 Wins 30 $ 40,000 $ 1,200,000 Super 12 Exit 8 $ 70,000 $ 560,000 First Round Win 12 $ 40,000 $ 480,000 First Round Exit 4 $ 40,000 $ 160,000 Total $ 5,600,000

