T20 World Cup 2023: Shabnim Ismail Touches 80 mph, Bowls Fastest Ball in Women's Cricket

Veteran South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery in women’s cricket during the T20 World Cup semifinal against England on Friday. The 34-year-old pacer who has been in terrific form in recent times troubled the English batters with the pace once again.

Shabnim bowled the 80 mph (128 kph) speed against England women to register her name in record books. The South African pacer also claimed the wickets of Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey in the same over to help South Africa take control of the game while chasing a 165-run target.

Meanwhile, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits hit half-centuries as South Africa produced their best batting performance of the tournament in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa made 164 for four after winning the toss and batting on the same pitch which produced a high-scoring thriller in the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.

Wolvaardt and Brits followed up their unbeaten century opening stand in the last group match against Bangladesh by putting on 96 for the first wicket in 13.4 overs.

The veteran pacer disturbed both batters and as a result both were dismissed early in the chase.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bat against England in the women’s T20 World Cup on Friday.

The hosts are unchanged while England have brought in Lauren Bell in place of Freya Davies.

“I think there wasn’t too much in it for the bowlers. We capitalised on it, we were hoping for a bit more but we’re happy with the score. We didn’t get off the best start and England did pull it a bit at the back end. Ideally we would have wanted 170-180. I just try to play my game, not think too much. We have a world class bowling side, I’m sure they’ll do well to hit their lengths, Laura said in the mid-inning break,

South Africa Playing XI: Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

England Playing XI: Heather Knight (c) Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

