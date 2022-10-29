T20 World Cup: A Day After Pakistan's Loss to Zimbabwe, Video of Shadab Khan Breaking Down Goes Viral | WATCH

A day after Pakistan’s one-run defeat to Zimbabwe, a video of spin all-rounder Shadab Khan breaking down has gone viral. On Thursday, Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning win at the Optus Stadium in Perth where they defended a modest total of 130 runs against a powerful Pakistan side who were the clear favorites.

Instead, the top order failed to live up the billing and ended up losing the game.

This loss has shaken Pakistan cricket to the core with former cricketers like Wasim Akram, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Akhtar lashing out at players and PCB chief Ramiz Raja on social media.

On Thursday, in a modest chase of 130, Pakistan top order faltered again with skipper Babar Azam failing to score runs. Babar looked tentative before he was squared up by a seaming fuller-length delivery from Evans.

An over later, Rizwan played on to the stumps a Muzarabani delivery while trying to cut a ball, which was too close to his body. Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored a brisk fifty against India, didn’t last long either, leaving Pakistan reeling at 36 for three in 7.4 overs.

It all boiled down to 3 runs off the last ball where the lanky tail-ender could only muster just one run, sending Zimbabwe into a frenzy.

Coming back to Shadab incident, the spin all-rounder can be seen breaking down with hands on his face even as someone from the support staff consoled the cricketer. He can be seen crying down on his knees. WATCH it below.

Shadab must have been felling the heat after he got out scoring 17 off 14 balls.

“When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven’t used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game," Pakistan capain Babar said after the match.

