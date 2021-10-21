T20 World Cup: A look at Team India's Leading Wicket-takers in the Mega Tournament Across Editions

Team India fine-tuned their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preparations with back-to-back comprehensive victories against England and Australia in the warm-up games. BCCI’s 15-member squad for the marquee event seems to have found their footing and the team looks to end their T20 title drought in this edition. Meanwhile, several players were overlooked by the Indian selectors ahead of the event. While veteran spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin received a much-deserving call-up for the T20 World Cup, his younger teammate Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t make it to the list. Even though Chahal is the country’s leading wicket-taker in T20 format, the spin wizard failed to make the cut despite some good performances in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While Team India are without its record wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli still has potent bowling attack at his disposal. >Here we take a look at the leading Indian wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup.

>Harbhajan Singh: He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for the team in the T20 World Cup. The 41-year-old played T20I cricket for Team India from 2007 to 2012 and has picked 16 wickets in T20 World Cup. He was part of India’s 2007 World Cup-winning team and also holds the record of bowling the most number of maiden overs (4) by an Indian bowler in the mega T20 event.

>Irfan Pathan: The former pace bowling all-rounder bagged 14 wickets from 15 matches in the T20 World Cup. He too was part of the World Cup-winning side in 2007, he featured in the T20 World Cup for Team India between 2007 and 2012.

>Ashish Nehra: Former Team India pace spearhead represented the country from 2009 to 2016 in T20 World Cups. Even though he became a T20I specialist for the team in the twilight phase of his international career, Nehra bagged 15 wickets, averaging 17.93 with an economy of 6.89.

>RP Singh: Another member who was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The former pacer took 14 wickets from nine matches for the team.

>Ravindra Jadeja: The swashbuckling all-rounder is joint fifth highest wicket-taker for Team India in the World Cup stage of the shortest format. The 32-year-old is tied with RP Singh for the spot and has 14 wickets to his name from 17 matches so far.

>Zaheer Khan: The former pace legend made his T20I debut against South Africa in 2006 but has only played in 12 matches for Team India in the T20 World Cup and has the same number of wickets to his name.

