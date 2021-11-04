Spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday hailed Australia’s “aggressive" eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh after his maiden five-wicket haul boosted their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup. Zampa returned career-best figures of 5-19 as Australia skittled out Bangladesh for 73 in their crucial Super 12 match in Dubai.

He now has 10 wickets in four matches at the tournament.

Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner put on 58 for the opening wicket to help the team romp home in 6.2 overs and move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate.

“We wanted to come out really aggressive," man of the match Zampa told reporters after Australia’s third victory in four matches.

“We had some really interesting memories the last time we played Bangladesh. That was in our minds a little bit. We have a little bit of a different team (this time around), some really fast bowlers and we wanted to be aggressive early.

“In terms of the situation of our World Cup and how important a big win was it feels really good to be able to contribute. It’s a satisfying win and important one for us."

Australia and South Africa are fighting to seal a final-four spot from Group 1 led by England who have effectively sealed one of the two semi-final places with four wins in four games.

South Africa play England on Saturday after Australia take on the West Indies.

“Obviously you want to win games like you did today, but I don’t know about full throttle," Zampa said on getting the momentum. “The West Indies game is the next one on our minds. They are really a dangerous team. It’s really important to win this next one so we hopefully secure our place in the semi-finals."

After bowling out Bangladesh in 15 overs, statisticians gave Australia 8.1 overs to overhaul the target and get their run-rate past South Africa who are now tied with the Aussies on six points.

Zampa revealed the team talk that went on inside the dressing room. “There was a little bit of conversation of not worrying about the net run-rate, just trying to win these two games was what we spoke about," said Zampa.

“But once we got them out for 73, we did have a conversation in the change room before batting about getting the runs before the eighth over."

Australia had suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of hosts Bangladesh in August but Zampa said their team got some “gold nuggets" (useful information) on the opposition batsmen in the bilateral clashes in Dhaka.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said their team did not adapt well to the conditions in the United Arab Emirates after they lost all their five Super 12 matches.

“When we played Australia and New Zealand in our home conditions, our bowling was up to the mark," said Mahmudullah.

“But as professional cricketers you need to adapt to any conditions and when you come out of your home and play on different wickets then there are many areas you need to work on, especially in our batting."

