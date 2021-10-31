T20 World Cup: 'Australia Need to Change Their Style of Play Plus The Team'

Australia’s capitulation to England in the ICC T20 World Cup ‘Super 12’ game in Dubai has left one of the country’s legends, Shane Warne, demanding wholesale changes in the team.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Disappointed with the eight-wicket loss, the spin wizard took to social media to flay the side’s selection, saying that, Australia “need to change the team", and added that poor strategy and tactics had led the side down.

Australia could put only 125 on the board with Chris Jordan accounting for three wickets — that of skipper Aaron Finch (44), Steve Smith (1) and Pat Cummins (12) — while Chris Woakes had the dangerous opener David Warner for one run, and also got the prized wicket of T20 specialist Glenn Maxwell (6).

Advertisement

In reply, England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler singlehandedly guided his side to victory, scoring a masterful unbeaten 71 off 32 deliveries to finish the contest in 11.4 overs.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the spin wizard said, “Disappointing selection from Australia leaving (Mitch) Marsh out & (Glenn) Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). (Marcus) Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love (Steve) Smith but he shouldn’t be in the T/20 team. (Mitch) Marsh has to be!!"

Warne also praised the brand of cricket played by England, saying, “Proper T/20 cricket that from England! Australia will hopefully learn how they need to play after that smashing they copped from the Poms. Pakistan & England are showing how to play T/20 cricket. Australia need to change their thinking re style of play plus the team !!!"

However, Australian skipper Aaron Finch did not agree with Warne’s logic that Mitch Marsh would have made the difference had he been included in the side ahead of Smith. Finch also defended his decision to send Maxwell in the powerplay.

“Maxwell going in in the powerplay, when you’ve only got six specialist batters, you’re backing your top-six to get the job done, so there’s no issue there. Maxy (Maxwell) has done extremely well in the past; he’s as destructive as anyone if he gets through the powerplay, so that’s okay," said Finch.

“And Smith instead of Marsh, that’s just subjective, isn’t it. Everyone has got a different opinion on it, and that’s okay. We thought we picked a team to win the game (against England)," added Finch.

Advertisement

Australia have never won the T20 World Cup, while both England and Pakistan are in great form to reclaim the title. England had won the T20 World Cup in 2010.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here