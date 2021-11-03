T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Becomes First Captain to Smash Three Fifties in a T20 World Cup

The talismanic Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, on Tuesday smashed his third fifty in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup as the Men in Green defeated Namibia by 45 runs. Following his magnificent innings, Azam also became the first-ever captain to score three fifties T20 World Cups as a skipper.

Azam’s 70-run knock against the associate nation came off 49 balls and was laced with seven boundaries. The winning knock also booked Pakistan’s place in the semi-finals.

Azam hit his first fifty of the tournament against bitter rivals India in their campaign opener on October 24, when Pakistan finally scripted their maiden win in the tournament. He scored a quickfire 68 runs in that game.

He scored his second half-century of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Afghanistan as his side registered a five-wicket win to extend their unbeaten streak in the World Cups to three.

On Tuesday evening, the undefeated Pakistan side opted to bat first against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The opening duo of Mohammed Rizwan and Azam gave their side a brisk start by adding 113 runs for the first wicket.

Namibia bowler David Wiese provided Namibia with its first breakthrough by dismissing Azam from the attack in the 15th over. Fakhar Zaman also failed in rising to the occasion as he was removed by Jan Frylinck. However, after that, Rizwan and Mohammed Hafeez guided his side to a mammoth total of 189 runs for the loss of two wickets.

In reply, the Namibia team managed to score just 145-5 in their quota of 20 overs, though the associate nation showed great intent on several occasions.

On Tuesday, Azam and Rizwan also became the only pair to put up five 100-run partnerships in the T20Is.

Have a look at the pair with the most number of century partnerships in T20Is:

>Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - 5

>Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan - 4

>Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson - 4

Interestingly, all five century stands between Rizwan and Azam have come in the ongoing calendar (2021) year.

