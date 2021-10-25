T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Demands One Change from His Pakistan Team and Says, 'Focus Humari Ek Hai'

Pakistan defied all the odds in Dubai as they made a global statement by thumping India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 league match. It was Pakistan’s first victory against India in a World Cup fixture. Pakistan were clinical in their approach as they gave no chance to the Indian contingent to dominate the game.

Following the thumping win, the Pakistan skipper addressed his team in the dressing room. Though the skipper seemed happy with the ten-wicket win, he urged the players to not get frenzied. Babar wants the players to keep their focus intact to produce more scintillating performances in the T20 World Cup.

The 27-year-old pointed out that Pakistan hold an unwanted record of being inconsistent in major tournaments. “Inconsistency has been an issue with our team in the past, we have to change that. I am hopeful that it will change soon and not be the case this time around. We can do that. Very well done today, boys," Babar could be heard saying after Pakistan’s emphatic victory.

Further, Babar emphasized that the team should deviate from playing as a unit. The Lahore-born believes that the victory against India was a team effort and no particular individual can take the major credit for the same. He reminded his teammates to uphold the same team spirit throughout the World Cup.

Babar stressed that the players should give their 100% effort for winning the T20 World Cup and shouldn’t just stop after winning their first game. For the unversed, Pakistan won its first T20 title in 2009. Since then the team has failed to lift the trophy and they will be aiming to change the fact this year.

Pakistan will be up against New Zealand in their second T20 World Cup match on October 26, Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah.

