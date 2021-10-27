Pakistan made it two in two in the ICC T20 World Cup as they beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah. A feisty bowling attack led by Haris Rauf first restricted New Zealand to just 134. Then a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 48 runs by veteran Shoaib Malik and hard-hitting batter Asif Ali helped Pakistan cross the finish line with eight balls in hand.

Pakistan were dominant right from the beginning and their captain Babar Azam said that his team would look to carry the confidence forward as the showcase event progresses.

“It’s always good to win, we’ll take this confidence forward in the tournament," Babar said at the presentation ceremony.

The 27-year-old batter praised his bowling unit for clinical performance for the second match straight as they never gave New Zealand the chance to get a grip over the game. “The way the bowlers, Shaheen (Afridi) and Haris Rauf especially bowled was very impressive. I think we gave them 10 runs too many, but it’s cricket and that can happen," Babar added.

Chasing 135, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan picked up where they left off against India, controlling the powerplay and seemingly sealing the chase. But Tim Southee gave New Zealand a sniff when he bowled the Pakistan captain for nine. Three over later, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman for 11. Mohammad Hafiz then joined Rizwan in the middle. The veteran could only score 11 runs before Devon Conway took a brilliant catch to dismiss him.

Pakistan’s chances of victory took another substantial blow when Rizwan fell to Sodhi with the target still 66 runs away. Imad Wasim was the next batter who lost his wicket, putting Pakistan in trouble.

Asif Ali joined Shoaib Malik in the middle, and the duo slowly started steering the match away from New Zealand. They added 48 runs for the sixth wicket as Asif hit the winning runs in the 19th over.

“We lost wickets early, but I want to give credit to Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali. Every game is crucial. We want to take it game by game and do well in all departments of the game," Babar said.

