T20 World Cup: 'Back to the Grind' Tweets Mohammed Shami as India Gear up for New Zealand Test

Team India pacer, Mohammad Shami who has been at the receiving end of hateful messages and social media abuse following India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan, on Thursday took to Twitter to share a picture of the training session ahead of the New Zealand clash. In the photo, Shami can be seen with his fast bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah and India’s net bowlers, Avesh Khan and Umran Malik.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“Back to the grind. Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ," Shami tweeted.

Advertisement

Mohammad Shami had a decent outing with Punjab Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season, where he took 19 wickets from 14 matches. He was in the top five list of highest wicket-takers of the IPL 2021 season.

>ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: Indian Team And Virat Kohli See Game-changer Hardik Pandya as an Asset in Batting

However, in India’s T20 World Cup opener, he had a night to forget. The 31-year-old returned wicketless and had conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs against Pakistan in Dubai. Out of the 23 balls he bowled, only five of them were dot balls. He was hit for six fours and one maximum by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Ahead of the start of the World Cup, India had sent four of their designated net bowlers back to India. Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Krishnappa Gowtham and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer are the ones who have been sent back. At the same time, the four fast bowlers who have been asked to stay back are Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel and Lukman Meriwalla.

Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel were asked to stay back by the BCCI following the completion of the IPL due to their impressive performance. While Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan were the top two wicket-takers of the season, Jammu and Kashmir’s Umran Malik impressed everyone with his line and pace in the handful of matches the 21-year-old played.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here