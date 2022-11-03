India beat Bangladesh by just 5 runs in their second last group encounter at the T20 World Cup which made sure that Rohit Sharma-led side are now table toppers in group 2. Although, this does mean that India are clear favorites to get through to the last four, but the opposition is now claiming how India should have been penalised for a ‘fake throw’ by none other than Virat Kohli. According to ICC’s rule of law, five runs are awarded as penalty for ‘deceiving a batter’ which meant it would have been a tie!

For instance, after the match ended Bangladesh wicket-keeper said that how the umpire had ignored a major incident in the field which could have won them the match. “We all saw that it was a wet ground," Nurul said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise."

The incident he was referring to happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s chase at Adelaide Oval, when Litton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel. As Arshdeep Singh sent in the throw, Kohli, who stood at point - acted as if taking a shy at the stumps as the ball was going past him. At the time, it went unnoticed in the field as the on-field umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, didn’t take action, and the Bangladesh batters - Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was the other end - also didn’t point it out.

You can watch the incident here.

According to ICC’s Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter", and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.

Furthermore, Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hasan had two more issues during the match.

Chasing India’s target, Bangladesh were 66/0 when the rain interrupted proceedings, but the match resumed after both the umpires consulted the team skippers. Here Shakib was clearly unhappy taking back the field as he too felt the conditions were too wet. He was seen bowing down to the field to check what was at offer. At this point he was joined by India skipper Rohit Sharma and an animated discussion ensued.

He also had a run in with Virat Kohli earlier during Indian innings when Kohli, believing Hasan Mahmud had bowled two bouncers in his over, signalled a no-ball towards umpire Erasmus after top-edging a pull towards square leg. Although, the umpire agreed, the Bangladesh skipper was left flustered. He made his disappointment known to Kohli before retaking his position on the field.

