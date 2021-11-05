T20 World Cup: Birthday Boy Kohli Wins Toss as India Opt to Bowl

India skipper and birthday boy Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in their bid to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday. India have one change from their hammering of Afghanistan with spinner Varun Chakravarthy back in the team in place of Shardul Thakur in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

India must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals after New Zealand defeated Namibia earlier in the day.

“Try and restrict them and chase it down," Kohli, who turned 33 on Friday, said after winning his first toss in the tournament.

“Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday.

“The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it’s just about keeping that intensity for 20 overs."

Scotland play for pride after losing all their three matches in the Super 12 stage and come in unchanged from the previous loss to New Zealand.

“First of all a great occasion for us and Scottish cricket and the associate game. We are playing against some of the best players from the world here and in the last couple of games too," skipper Kyle Coetzer said.

“India is another special occasion for us. We have got to go out there, enjoy ourselves and try and express ourselves as much as possible."

>India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

>Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

>Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

>TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

>Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

